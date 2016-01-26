Piers Corbyn: the other rebel in the family | Environment.....Climate sanity at last!

Like his brother, physicist and meteorologist Piers Corbyn is a man of revolutionary zeal. His own battle, however, is against all this ‘climate-change nonsense’…

The particular “truth” that Corbyn has in mind is perhaps the least fashionable proposal currently available in enlightened debate: it is the belief that changes in the Earth’s climate and its weather are dictated primarily by cyclical activity on the surface of the sun (and not, pointedly, by the effects of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere). It is a cause even more thankless than the return of 1980s socialism to British parliamentary politics seemed (until very recently). Corbyns have little fear of pariah status, though. What of the “settled opinion” of climate scientists and governments around the world, sealed in the recent Paris accord? “For one thing science doesn’t do settled opinions,” Corbyn says. “And for another they are all wrong.”

It was in those weeks and months, Corbyn suggests, that Margaret Thatcher came up with her most devious plan to deindustrialise Britain and defeat the miners once and for all: she would popularise and endorse the science of man-made climate change, as a way of converting Britain from coal to nuclear power. The Hadley Centre, the world’s first dedicated research institution became her pet project. Thatcher, who later recanted her doom-mongering,

“probably knew climate change was nonsense,” Corbyn suggests, “she was a scientist. But she was also a politician. The rest is history.”

Academic degrees in solid state physics and astrophysics at Imperial College London.

