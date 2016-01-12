Newsvine

John Gaines-4044368

By John Gaines-4044368
Tue Jan 12, 2016 1:55 AM
It is not that Trump is absolutely insane, it is not that Trump is a few Billion years away from development as a fully fledged Homo Sapien, it is not that Trump still crawls on all Fours, it is that 50% of Americans consider that this retard could/should be their President; I guess that really does indicate America is so backward that it should qualify for urgent United Nations Aid.

