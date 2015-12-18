Trump Responds With Fury To 'Loser' Taunt

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has reacted with fury to comments from Alex Salmond that he is "three times a loser".

The Scottish National Party's foreign affairs spokesman made the remarks after learning Mr Trump had lost the third and final stage of his battle to stop an offshore wind farm being built near his Scottish golf course.

A spokesman from The Trump Organisation responded to Mr Salmond's "loser" taunt with a statement saying: "Does anyone care what this man thinks? He's a has-been and totally irrelevant.

"He should go back to doing what he does best - unveiling pompous portraits of himself that pander to his already over-inflated ego."