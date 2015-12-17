We have another form of IsIs in UK, they are known as Tories.

Help, help! We are being attacked/ swindled and enslaved by our seeming ISIS Government and, Corporates/ Banksters; got any Soldiers you can send us?

They hang the man, and flog the woman, That steals the goose from off the common; But let the greater villain loose, That steals the common from the goose.

— English folk poem“English Enclosures and Soviet Collectivization: Two Instances of an Anti-Peasant Mode of Development,

Historian Joseph R. Stromberg observes,

An understanding of the Enclosure Acts is necessary to place aspects of the Industrial Revolution in their proper context. The Industrial Revolution is often accused of driving poor laborers en Mass out of the countryside and into urban factories, where they competed for a pittance in wages and lived in execrable circumstances.

But the opportunity that a factory job represented could only have drawn workers if it offered a better situation than what they were leaving. If laborers were driven to the cities, then some other factor(s) must have been at work.

It takes a moment but we get there in time. It puzzled me as to the URGENCY to get ‘Fracking’ particularly when the price of GAS, or whatever Poison, they might pick up, would not cover their Investments; then the proverbial Penny dropped, it is an extension of the Tory Enclosure 2015 Plan and sits alongside the never, never Railways and Airport Extensions that allow the Tory filth & Friends to grab Prime LAND across the country.

After all, Land is the only mega profit and treble secure commodity left in the UK.

http://fff.org/explore-freedom/article/enclosure-acts-industrial-revolution/

Have you noted how the price of PRIME Property is soaring? look out, they are coming to a site near you.