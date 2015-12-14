Newsvine

John Gaines-4044368

About Nobody makes a good meal from bad ingredients. Articles: 89 Seeds: 262 Comments: 9250 Since: Sep 2011

Donald Trump will lose his presidential campaign â but what he represents isnât going anywhere | City A.M.

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by John Gaines-4044368 View Original Article: City AM
Seeded on Mon Dec 14, 2015 2:36 AM
Discuss:

So far, the difference is between Tweedle  Dum and Tweedle Dee, two Psyco jobs who could not give a toss for any single one of you. Apart from what the awful outcome will be for those who actually do need a 'SANE' President to present a platform of stability, the fundamental case is quite clear, those who cannot tell the difference between the 'Sane' and the 'Insane' will win this Election, unless the rest of you wake up from whatever sleeping disease you are affected by, wake up, wake up and observe the looming disaster that is the Election of either of these two INSANE candidates.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor