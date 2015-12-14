So far, the difference is between Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, two Psyco jobs who could not give a toss for any single one of you. Apart from what the awful outcome will be for those who actually do need a 'SANE' President to present a platform of stability, the fundamental case is quite clear, those who cannot tell the difference between the 'Sane' and the 'Insane' will win this Election, unless the rest of you wake up from whatever sleeping disease you are affected by, wake up, wake up and observe the looming disaster that is the Election of either of these two INSANE candidates.