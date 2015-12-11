WARNING, ALERT, ALERT..Your Kids are in danger from the Government.

WARNING

With the advent of a possible mentally disturbed President (Clinton or Trump, either one is as LOOPY as the other) it is likely that the US will be in serious dispute with almost the whole of the rest of the World and, that will not take long for either of these crazy loons. Even if they themselves do not start WW3 the rancid Reich Wing Mititary and Security Agencies will have little trouble in persuading them (THE SAD LOONS) that World War is a good thing for America.

Most certainly either Tweedle Dee or Tweedle Dumb will be grabbing hold of your Children to use as Cannon Fodder and it seems that there is not the slightest thing you can do about that as, it seems that they somehow were conned into signing onto Militia Service, do check if this CON has INVOLVED YOUR kIDS and, take the appropriate steps towards getting them to Hell out of it.

The odds are that you already are in the militia, but just didn't know it.

A felloow Viner points out that:

U.S. Code § 311 - Militia: composition and classes

(a) The militia of the United States consists of all able-bodied males at least 17 years of age and, except as provided in section 313 of title 32, under 45 years of age who are, or who have made a declaration of intention to become, citizens of the United States and of female citizens of the United States who are members of the National Guard. (b)The classes of the militia are—(1) the organized militia, which consists of the National Guard and the Naval Militia; and(2) the unorganized militia, which consists of the members of the militia who are not members of the National Guard or the Naval Militia.