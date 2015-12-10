Why politicians will always struggle to sell action against climate change to the public | City A.M.

Paul Ormerod is an economist at Volterra Partners, a visiting professor at University College, London, and author of Positive Linking: How Networks can Revolutionise the World.

The two week long Paris conference on climate change seems to be dragging on interminably. There are obviously many reasons why such summits find it difficult to reach meaningful agreements. But a fundamental one is that the electorates of the West are being asked to bear substantial costs right here and now, in return for a stream of benefits which will only become apparent well into the future. Closer to home, we see similar issues with major infrastructure projects such as the new airport runway in London and the high speed rail project HS2. We pay for them upfront, and the gains appear later.

Economists have a way of analysing this problem. They even, as usual, have their own special phrase to describe it, “social time preference”.

The Treasury publishes the Green Book, which describes the methodology to be employed in the appraisal and evaluation of the use of public funds in investment projects. A substantial part of it is devoted to how to compare the value of the costs incurred now and of the benefits received in the future. If you are offered the choice between being given £100 today or £100 next year (inflation adjusted), you will naturally prefer to have the money in your hand immediately. But how much more would you need to be offered to persuade you to wait?

