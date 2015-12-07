Newsvine

The Guardian view on Labour's byelection win: not such a bad week after all/ British Reich Wing Press caught out in Gobbel's propaganda sting.

Seeded by John Gaines-4044368
Seeded on Mon Dec 7, 2015 2:50 AM
Next to Hilarious Benn's ridiculous speech, I stood beside His dopey Dad, as he gave away the North Sea oil Bonanza to US Sharks in 1976, and the SON is certainly the Child of the Father, they both served stupidity, not our Country.

and even perhaps a loss to Ukip. Early editions of the Daily Mail on Friday were so confident that they ran a pre-declaration story headlined “Corbyn effect costs Labour thousands of votes.” the only problem for the Hitlerites was that Labour won by a historic LANDSLIDE.

It is really, really Heartwarming to notice how very, very, very frightened the Brit Neo- fascist prigs are of an decent, honest and principled Man, ever getting into power, what would they do for 'profits' to their Bankrupt Corps and Dirty crooked City of London, also home to every US swindler Wall St. still dodging the SEC. 

