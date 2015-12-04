PM's claim of no significant civilian casualties is 'idiotic', expert warns | News | British PM Cameroon the stupid wannabe Modern Major General, suggests that US Pilots could not HIT a barn door.

The UK has precision laser-guided Brimstone missiles, which the government argues will help the coalition reduce civilian casualties, and sustain the campaign.

The Brimstone missile has what is known as a "fire and forget" capability, which uses a wave radar seeker to lock on to a moving target.

The MoD said 93 Brimstone missiles - each costing more than £100,000 - were fired in the year to September in military operations in Iraq.

Paveway IV bombs were deployed by the RAF's Tornado jets deployed to carry out the first British air strikes in Syria.

PM's claim of no significant civilian casualties is 'idiotic', expert warns

These "smart weapons" are the most modern and accurate precision-guided munitions in the RAF inventory, and are commonly used against static targets.

However, a number of people, including the prime minister, have conceded that air strikes alone are not enough to defeat IS.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-34931421

Cameroons claim that RAF will use US made Missiles more accurately than the US Airforce is insane.