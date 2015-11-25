Simon Jenkins: Our response to Paris plays straight into terrorists' hands | Comment | London Evening Standard

I have not read a single coherent justification for Britain joining the two-year bombing campaign against IS in Syria.

There is not a defence analyst, hawk or dove, who believes bombing “alone” — or possibly bombing at all — can defeat an enemy or recapture territory. It is all machismo, virtue signalling, to cover the raw fact that neither the West nor the Arab world has any intention of doing the one thing that might defeat IS, which is to wage real war on it so as to dispossess it of territory.

Only the insane natavism of the GOP/TP Demented carnival freaks and their Military Hawk friends would want the US on the ground in yet another undefined raison d'etre of an M.E.JIHADST SCRABBLE; we don't know what it is all about (nor shagging well care) but, nobody, other than the mad, bad carnival freaks, would consider it worth the waste a single Young Americans life.

Another one to you Mr. President, you are a true blue Supreme Commander; the Boys/Gals thank you.