Hillary Clinton's gender problem: Playing the victim is a desperate way to win/ she ain't winning, simply conning you again.

No – Clinton does not want to be campaigning on women’s issues. (Source: Getty)

Hillary Clinton has a women problem, you can say that again.

Usually when candidates have issues with a certain voter demographic, it comes down to their inability to connect with historically marginalised groups. But Clinton’s problem is different.

Although a September Washington Post-ABC News poll found she has lost support with left-leaning women – by a massive 29 percentage points – there is no compelling reason to believe, at this point in the race, that she will struggle to attract female voters next November – especially next to an almost inevitably male Republican candidate.