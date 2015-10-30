US elections 2015 polls: Why both parties are putting their faith in the worst candidates out there/ A PAIR OF RAGING seeming PSYCHOPATHS, what a choice to follow The Greatest President America ever had, even a Mad/Bad Bush could be better than these two.

Even after Wednesday night’s CNBC Republican Presidential debate – during which senator Marco Rubio (FL) and senator Ted Cruz (TX) unquestionably dominated the discussion with their wit, direct answers and rounds of applause – the unofficial polls still declared Donald Trump the winner for a third time in a row.

Couple that with last week’s crowning of Hillary Clinton as the inevitable Democrat nominee, and one has to wonder: what on earth is either party thinking? Both candidates are ticking time bombs.

Trump has always been known for his brazen attitude, but his behaviour since he announced his candidacy adds words like “discriminatory”, “chauvinistic”, and “utter nut” to his list of descriptives. When you compare his CV to the accomplished governors, senators and professionals standing on the debate stage next to him, it is baffling that his one-liners and rude comments about other candidates’ hairstyles have kept him in the lead.

Clinton doesn’t have any nasty comments directed towards female journalists or Mexican immigrants attached to her name. What she does have, however, is a looming FBI investigation into her conduct as secretary of state, as well as a damning indictment from last week’s Benghazi committee hearing, which found that she was knowingly lying to the public for weeks about the reason for the attack on the US consulate in Libya in 2012.

When Americans head out to the polls in a few months for the Presidential primaries, is this what they want to vote for? Not exactly.

Each party is having an “establishment versus anti-establishment” showdown, and Clinton and Trump are reaping the benefits of voters’ preferences, despite how little they might deserve it.

Clinton is the ultimate DC insider. She and her husband have been actively involved in politics for over 30 years; she believes in a sizeable, well-oiled state, and has all but fully embraced President Obama’s political agenda.



While Obama did not manage to break Reagan’s free-market paradigm, he did bring in some major liberal reforms – specifically to healthcare – that remain on shaky ground.



If the Democrats are to see Obama’s legacy become fully cemented, their best bet is an “establishment candidate” who will see through the plans already implemented.