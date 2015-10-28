Bernie Marches With Verizon Workers As Its Execs And Lobbyists Give Big To Hillary; it is ever so, the Clinton's are GOP in Sheeps clothing.

Sanders' approach to Verizon—standing with workers who are in tough negotiations—is in contrast to Hillary Clinton's, who has not made any statements about the current dispute. Verizon executives and lobbyists seem to appreciate that. Over the course of her campaign, Verizon executives and lobbyists have given tens of thousands of dollars to her operation. Verizon vice-presidents Lydia Pulley, Kathleen Grillo, and Donna Epps each gave $2,700 to Hillary for America. Verizon senior vice-president Thomas Edwards and vice-president Chris Debosier pitched in $1,000. Leecia Eve, a former Hillary staffer who today is a lobbyist for Verizon gave $2,700. Another Verizon lobbyist, David Lamendola, gave Hillary $1,000.

As he joined the workers' picket, Sanders also sent along a formal statement of support, saying, “I am hopeful you will reach a fair contract. But if you run into roadblocks, as in years past, know that I will be there with you until a fair contract is negotiated.”