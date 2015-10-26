How Jerry Hall's new lover Armand Leroi makes Mick Jagger look second rate  | Sad ole whinger Murdock, Good grief! is she doing them by the Dozen?Daily Mail Online

Sad ole Murdochy (the Man with the Pie in his Face)and who owns the largest whingeing News Empire outside of the Chinese Communist Government.

Fox is all about crying and knashing of teeth and Der Sun News is page after boring page of whinging.

Carefuk there Jerry girl, miser Mick is nothing compared to ye olde MurderDoc, don't expect a Settlement...on second thoughts Girl. give it a miss you will Die of Boredom.

She and after: Jerry has gone from being married to ladies' man Mick to dating the 'supremely self-confident' Armand

‘I’ve never watched Strictly; I can’t say I regularly read Vogue. Once I saw her at a party. She was impossible to miss: the drawl, the mane, the legs.

‘She now says that she noticed me even then, but that’s obviously absurd — why would she? So when a friend said “You should meet Jerry Hall — yes, that Jerry Hall — I think you two might get on”, I was sceptical. Foolishly so. Tom Stoppard, after all, knows the human heart.

‘I told her I was writing a book about Aristotle’s science. Her smile seemed encouraging. And that, for a living, I studied worms. She neither flinched nor laughed.’

On their first date, Armand asked Jerry if she’d considered writing an autobiography. She replied: ‘Actually, I’ve written two.’ Yet she seems to have found his ignorance of her life refreshing. Her friends call him ‘genuine’.

She certainly seems all a-flutter about this liaison, which she announced only last January, apparently several months after it started. Last summer they went to Texas to meet her family, spent time at her place in France — where they were joined by his sister and her children — and visited the Borneo rainforest. They returned full of smiles, a source tells me.

Indeed, the audience for his lecture at the Royal Institution in September was filled with Jerry’s friends, and she said she couldn’t be prouder of him.

So, will they marry? The answer seems to be a definite maybe, but not just now. The showy ring she was pictured wearing this week is one of Jade Jagger’s designs — apparently, she is wearing it only because it goes with her Wicked Queen panto outfit.

When asked by a reporter in September, she said simply: ‘Being married again is a lovely idea, but I’m not in a hurry.’ This sounds very much like a ‘Yes’.