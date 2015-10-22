Clinton Economics Created Carly Fiorina and Hamper Hillary

It’s hard to overstate how much perverse incentives encouraging bad corporate decisionmaking were exacerbated by decisions taken by the Clinton Administration. Robert Rubin (who served as both Treasury Secretary and head of the National Economic Council) and Larry Summers (his deputy, who succeeded Rubin at Treasury) favored regulation allowing greater corporate compensation, much of it paid out in opaque ways, as well as tax breaks for the rich.

All of which creates some difficulty for the Clinton currently running for President. Hillary, who would like voters to remember the period of prosperity before 2001 fondly, was not making economic policy in her husband’s White House. And, as a candidate, she has decried “quarterly capitalism” and called for companies that do buybacks to announce them more frequently than once every three months. Her recent plan to curb Wall Street is an indication that she’s trying to move away from the legacy of the go-go 1990s (and appeal to the Bernie Sanders crowd).

Still, she doesn’t go far enough. If Clinton really wants to convince the left that she’ll be tough on Wall Street, she’s going to have to be a lot more specific about what she’d do to right the perversions that have warped American capitalism. If she doesn’t, she risks enabling more people like Fiorina–the 1% who have benefited so richly from her husband’s economic legacy.

And, if She did not consult with Billy ding dong when in the WH, then she has absolutekly no experience, other than Wifey, to bring to the table. Unlike Billy Boy Hilarious, you can't have it both ways.