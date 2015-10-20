Obama refuses knee jerk reaction to satisfy the ridiculous GOP/TP Demented.

The baton was officially transferred Monday to the world’s new sole superpower — and Vladimir Putin willingly picked it up.

President Obama (remember him?) embraced the ideals espoused by the United Nations’ founders 70 years ago: Diplomacy and “international order” will win over time, while might and force will lose.

Putin, too, appealed to UN laws (as he sees them), but he also used his speech to announce the formation of a “broad international coalition” to fight ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

“Similar to the anti-Hitler coalition, it could unite a broad range of forces” to fight “those who, just like the Nazis, sow evil and hatred of humankind,” he said.

And who’d lead this new coalition? Hint: Moscow has always celebrated the Allies’ World War II victory as a Russian-led fete.

If we did our fire fighting, according to the demands of the GOP/TP Demented carnival freaks, the Dis-United States, would be in constant Warfare with most of the Planet and mostly getting the short stick in the arguement; thank goodness that we don't have these Carnival Geeks in power and, woe to the Nation if you ever get this ridiculous rubbish and their Corporate stringpullers anywhere near the WhiteHouse.